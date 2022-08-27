Short Interest in Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Increases By 12,800.0%

Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 12,800.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 129.0 days.

Lagardere Price Performance

Shares of LGDDF stock remained flat at $15.78 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. Lagardere has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $26.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lagardere from €26.00 ($26.53) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Lagardere Company Profile

Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

