Short Interest in Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Grows By 66.7%

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kajima Stock Up 5.1 %

OTCMKTS KAJMY traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001. Kajima has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56.

Get Kajima alerts:

About Kajima

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Kajima Corporation engages in civil engineering, building construction, and real estate development and other businesses worldwide. It provides procurement and construction services comprising sale and lease of construction equipment and materials, and subcontracting for various construction projects; ground improvement, foundation construction, and soil remediation; paving of roads, bridges, airports, etc., as well as manufacture and sale of paving materials; ocean port and coastal protection work, and geological surveying; calculation and preparation of construction plans; environmental and consulting work focused on water and waste; construction machinery manufacturing; repair and reinforcement work for civil engineering structures, and sale of repair materials; and integrated facility construction, and renovation services.

Receive News & Ratings for Kajima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kajima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.