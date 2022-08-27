Short Interest in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Expands By 138.5%

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JGGC. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,412,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,940,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,455,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,133,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,970,000.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Price Performance

Shares of JGGC remained flat at $9.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. 35,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,590. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.92. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

About Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

