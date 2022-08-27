Short Interest in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Rises By 60.0%

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IVH stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,048. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $422,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,925,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after buying an additional 168,629 shares in the last quarter.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

