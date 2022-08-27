Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Expands By 117.9%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the July 31st total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:PSCE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.32. 365,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,056. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 345,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 42,415 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 62,701 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 1,429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 250,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 234,295 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

