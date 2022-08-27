Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Expands By 117.9%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the July 31st total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ:PSCE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.32. 365,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,056. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.
Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (PSCE)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.