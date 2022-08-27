Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Rises By 147.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, an increase of 147.6% from the July 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 74,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 46,456 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 46,179 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSJS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.54. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,217. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

