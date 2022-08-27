Short Interest in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Increases By 220.0%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 161,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QYLG traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,686. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

