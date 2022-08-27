Short Interest in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX) Drops By 99.1%

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the July 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEEX remained flat at $10.10 during trading hours on Friday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,960. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $12.73.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Company Profile

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the interactive media, ecommerce, media, content and other intellectual property, sports and entertainment, and social media industries.

