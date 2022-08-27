Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Increases By 18,300.0%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 18,300.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $268,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 91.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,190 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ RFEU traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $54.73 and a twelve month high of $79.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.83.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

