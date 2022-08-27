Short Interest in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLW) Drops By 50.0%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of GMBLW remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. 199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,433. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

