Short Interest in Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Declines By 33.5%

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the July 31st total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Elior Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELROF remained flat at $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. Elior Group has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC cut Elior Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Elior Group from €3.00 ($3.06) to €2.50 ($2.55) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Elior Group from €6.50 ($6.63) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Elior Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Elior Group from €6.60 ($6.73) to €3.30 ($3.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elior Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.27.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

