Short Interest in Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Grows By 887.7%

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 887.7% from the July 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Digerati Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DTGI stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. Digerati Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Digerati Technologies alerts:

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. Digerati Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 30.01%.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.