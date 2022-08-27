Short Interest in D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Rises By 47.6%

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.5 days.

D2L Stock Performance

Shares of D2L stock remained flat at 5.42 on Friday. D2L has a 12 month low of 5.42 and a 12 month high of 11.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTLIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on D2L from C$16.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, June 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on D2L from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on D2L from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on D2L from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

D2L Company Profile

D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance.

