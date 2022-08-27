Short Interest in CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Expands By 500.0%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on CubicFarm Systems from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CubicFarm Systems from C$0.95 to C$0.70 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.18.

Get CubicFarm Systems alerts:

CubicFarm Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CUBXF stock remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,412. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59. CubicFarm Systems has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.37.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.