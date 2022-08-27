Short Interest in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Declines By 50.0%

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Computer Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CSVI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.10. The stock had a trading volume of 27,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,933. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average is $46.01. Computer Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.37.

Computer Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Computer Services’s previous dividend of $0.27. Computer Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Services

About Computer Services

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Computer Services stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Services, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:CSVI Get Rating ) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Computer Services worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. The company offers processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

