Short Interest in CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Increases By 41.2%

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 4,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,191. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. CLS Holdings USA has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. The company sells organic medical cannabis to licensed retailers; recreational marijuana cannabis products to licensed distributors and retailers; extraction products, such as oils and waxes derived from in-house cannabis production; processing and extraction services for licensed medical cannabis cultivators; and cannabis strains in the form of vegetative cuttings to licensed medical cannabis cultivators.

