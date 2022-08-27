Short Interest in CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Increases By 41.2%

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CLS Holdings USA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CLSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 4,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,191. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. CLS Holdings USA has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.
CLS Holdings USA Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for CLS Holdings USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS Holdings USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.