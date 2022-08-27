Short Interest in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Rises By 385.0%

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 385.0% from the July 31st total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

CHNR stock remained flat at $0.61 during midday trading on Friday. 11,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,543. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. China Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

