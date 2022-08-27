Short Interest in Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Decreases By 40.6%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the July 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ceconomy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €2.70 ($2.76) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Ceconomy Trading Down 10.9 %

Shares of MTTRY stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.98.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

