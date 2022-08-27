Short Interest in CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Rises By 62.7%

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the July 31st total of 96,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CEA Industries Price Performance

CEA Industries stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,746. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36. CEA Industries has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $13.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEA Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEAD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CEA Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEA Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEA Industries by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEA Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 292,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 31,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEA Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

CEA Industries Company Profile

CEA Industries Inc provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

