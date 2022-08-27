Short Interest in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expands By 94.5%

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,500 shares, an increase of 94.5% from the July 31st total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Huang bought 171,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $559,549.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 171,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,549.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 238,748 shares of company stock worth $806,469. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.75. 191,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,400. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.64.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.