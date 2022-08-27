Short Interest in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expands By 94.5%

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,500 shares, an increase of 94.5% from the July 31st total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
CASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
In other news, Director James Huang bought 171,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $559,549.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 171,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,549.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 238,748 shares of company stock worth $806,469. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.75. 191,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,400. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.64.
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
