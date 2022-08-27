Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Declines By 68.8%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the July 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CZMWY traded down $6.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.63. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of $109.65 and a 12 month high of $235.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec from €210.00 ($214.29) to €156.00 ($159.18) in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

