Short Interest in Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Increases By 51.1%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,000 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the July 31st total of 322,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 180.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CCORF. Raymond James began coverage on Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CCORF traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $6.15. 121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,052. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

