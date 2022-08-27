Short Interest in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Grows By 393.8%

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, an increase of 393.8% from the July 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at about $246,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE DHF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 739,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,934. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $3.38.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

