Short Interest in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Grows By 401.6%

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 401.6% from the July 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth about $59,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth about $67,000.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUI traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $23.71. 58,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,746. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

