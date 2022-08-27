Short Interest in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Grows By 50.0%

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Bank of Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Communications stock remained flat at $14.53 during trading on Friday. 14 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.56. Bank of Communications has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $17.62.

Bank of Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $1.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. Bank of Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.76%.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

