Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Increases By 330.8%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 330.8% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of RILYK stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.90. 15,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,373. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $27.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be issued a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%.

