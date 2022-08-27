Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Increases By 330.8%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 330.8% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance
Shares of RILYK stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.90. 15,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,373. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $27.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be issued a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (RILYK)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.