Short Interest in Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE) Declines By 85.7%

Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alpine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $9,028,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $6,764,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Alpine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $6,507,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Acquisition by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 436,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alpine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,200,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REVE stock remained flat at $10.22 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13. Alpine Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Alpine Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search on drive-to destination hotels, digital entertainment and gaming, and lodging technology businesses.

