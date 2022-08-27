Short Interest in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Declines By 37.1%

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,500 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the July 31st total of 342,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,595. The company has a market capitalization of $149.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.53. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($2.19). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 14.07%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -103.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew Jozoff purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $59,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $296,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,284,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,421,000 after buying an additional 548,009 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

