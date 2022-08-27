Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share.
Shares of SCVL traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 558,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,698. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $674.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.41.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 7.42%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.
