Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Announces Earnings Results

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $24.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.53. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $674.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCVL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 69.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 11.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 18.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

(Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.