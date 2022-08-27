Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Up 929.9% in August

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, a growth of 929.9% from the July 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SHECY stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.38. 81,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,093. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.13.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, PVC-framed windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, cathode materials, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.