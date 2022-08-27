SHIELD (XSH) Achieves Market Cap of $72,638.63

SHIELD (XSH) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $72,638.63 and approximately $3.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

