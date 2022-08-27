SHIELD Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. SHIELD has a market cap of $71,847.07 and $163.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,008.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.70 or 0.07385340 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00025662 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00163489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00264837 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.94 or 0.00724410 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.14 or 0.00575454 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001013 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

