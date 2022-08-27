Shield Protocol (SHIELD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $37.00

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $83,209.85 and $37.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001701 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00828747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars.

