Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 556.9% from the July 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shenzhou International Group Price Performance

SHZHY stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. 103,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,403. Shenzhou International Group has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

