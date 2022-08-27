Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $504,162.00 (SHEESHA)

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] (SHEESHA) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sheesha Finance [ERC20] coin can currently be purchased for about $19.43 or 0.00097257 BTC on major exchanges. Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has a total market cap of $418,605.23 and $504,162.00 worth of Sheesha Finance [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Profile

Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s genesis date was March 25th, 2021. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,543 coins. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @Sheeshafinance.

Buying and Selling Sheesha Finance [ERC20]

According to CryptoCompare, “Participating in Sheesha Finance is a straightforward approach known as a liquidity generation event. This event allows anyone to participate by contributing ETH/BNB and receiving a portion of Liquidity Provision (LP) tokens in the process. These tokens can be staked and should be for a variety of benefits. “

