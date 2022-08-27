Sheesha Finance [BEP20] Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.55 Million (SHEESHA)

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] (SHEESHA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Sheesha Finance [BEP20] has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. One Sheesha Finance [BEP20] coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.19 or 0.00104887 BTC on exchanges. Sheesha Finance [BEP20] has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $768,621.00 worth of Sheesha Finance [BEP20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00824226 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017080 BTC.

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] Coin Profile

Sheesha Finance [BEP20]’s genesis date was March 25th, 2021. Sheesha Finance [BEP20]’s official Twitter account is @Sheeshafinance.

Buying and Selling Sheesha Finance [BEP20]

According to CryptoCompare, “Participating in Sheesha Finance is a straightforward approach known as a liquidity generation event. This event allows anyone to participate by contributing ETH/BNB and receiving a portion of Liquidity Provision (LP) tokens in the process. These tokens can be staked and should be for a variety of benefits. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sheesha Finance [BEP20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sheesha Finance [BEP20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sheesha Finance [BEP20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

