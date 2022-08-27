SF Capital (SFCP) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

SF Capital (SFCP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. SF Capital has a total market cap of $16,287.64 and $4.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SF Capital has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One SF Capital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00819473 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017172 BTC.

SF Capital Coin Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SF Capital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SF Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

