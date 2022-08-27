Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Hits $0.0669 on Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $30.77 million and $2.88 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00022572 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015400 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005167 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001036 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,811 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

