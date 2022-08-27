Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Update

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the July 31st total of 180,100 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sentage stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.23% of Sentage at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sentage stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $2.78. 21,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,165. Sentage has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79.

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

