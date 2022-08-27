SelfKey (KEY) Achieves Market Cap of $22.59 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. One SelfKey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. SelfKey has a market cap of $22.59 million and $20.28 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SelfKey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,197.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003994 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00128576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00085533 BTC.

SelfKey Coin Profile

KEY is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org.

SelfKey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SelfKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.