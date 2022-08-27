Seedify.fund (SFUND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.33 Million

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $65.69 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00009748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00827930 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,644,495 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

