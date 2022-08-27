Seedify.fund (SFUND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.33 Million

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $65.69 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00009748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002191 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00827930 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Seedify.fund
Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,644,495 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.
Seedify.fund Coin Trading
