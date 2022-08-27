Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,400 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the July 31st total of 772,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 952.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Securitas AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Get Securitas AB (publ) alerts:

Securitas AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SCTBF remained flat at $8.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. Securitas AB has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35.

Securitas AB (publ) Company Profile

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.