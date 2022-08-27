Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Séché Environnement Stock Performance

Séché Environnement stock remained flat at $16.56 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 320. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61. Séché Environnement has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

Séché Environnement Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

About Séché Environnement

Séché Environnement SA engages in the recovery and treatment of waste products for industrial and corporate customers, and local authorities in France and internationally. The company provides industrial cleaning, site decontamination, marine decontamination, and polluted soil treatment services; storage services of hazardous and non-hazardous waste; thermal treatment services; and collection and pre-treatment services of recoverable waste, such as mechanical/ biological sorting, maturing, business waste, solid recovered fuel, and wood.

