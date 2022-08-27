Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.02.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.