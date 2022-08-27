Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 109.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,023 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 4.1 %

SCHG opened at $63.87 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.86.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

