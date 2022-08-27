Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €119.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been assigned a €119.00 ($121.43) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.57% from the company’s current price.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of EPA SU opened at €124.70 ($127.24) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €123.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €132.97. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($77.90).

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

