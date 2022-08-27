Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the July 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Schmitt Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Schmitt Industries stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.40% of Schmitt Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMIT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44. Schmitt Industries has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.

