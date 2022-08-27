Sapphire (SAPP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $30,622.00

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00003600 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $651.19 million and approximately $30,622.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00154204 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 872.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,142 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.