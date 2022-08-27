Sapphire (SAPP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $30,622.00

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00003600 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $651.19 million and approximately $30,622.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00154204 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009537 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- SafeInsure (SINS) traded 872.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
Sapphire Profile
Sapphire (SAPP) is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,142 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.
Sapphire Coin Trading
