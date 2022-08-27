Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Santos’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Santos Stock Down 1.5 %

SSLZY opened at $5.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. Santos has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

Get Santos alerts:

About Santos

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.