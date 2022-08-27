Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Santos’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Santos Stock Down 1.5 %
SSLZY opened at $5.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. Santos has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $6.36.
About Santos
